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China’s BYD takes on Japanese rivals with small ‘kei’ car

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China’s BYD Racco electric “kei” car being unveiled at a media event in Tokyo on July 28.

China’s BYD Racco electric “kei” car being unveiled at a media event in Tokyo on July 28, 2026.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

TOKYO – Chinese giant BYD launched an electric “kei” car in Japan on July 28 with an ad campaign featuring a top actor, taking on local rivals whose own pint-sized vehicles rule the road.

Ideal for Japan’s often narrow roads, the super-compact category of cars up to 1.4 metres (4.9 feet) wide and 3.4 metres long accounts for some 40 per cent of new vehicle sales there.

BYD, which is also making major inroads in Europe and which overtook Tesla in 2025 as the world’s biggest seller of EVs, said the Racco is the first “kei” car launched in Japan by an overseas automaker.

The car has a height of 180cm and is priced from 2.1 million yen (S$16,500).

To help market it, BYD has hired one of Japan’s best-known actors, Alice Hirose, for its advertisements.

“We want to deliver unprecedented convenience and enjoyment to all people across Japan through our technology,” BYD Japan president Liu Xueliang said at a launch event in Tokyo.

Foreign automakers have traditionally struggled to gain much market share in Japan, including BYD.

The Chinese carmaker has established 77 sales locations across Japan, according to Bloomberg News.

“Kei” cars – “kei-jidosha” (“light vehicle”) in Japanese – have a cult following. Admirers include US President Donald Trump, who told US firms in December to “START BUILDING THEM NOW!” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.