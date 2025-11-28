Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s BYD recalls 88,981 plug-in hybrids over battery safety hazard

BYD will immediately recall 88,981 plug-in hybrids over a potential battery-related safety hazard.

BYD, which is facing sliding sales and profit, has so far recalled more than 210,000 vehicles in 2025, including nearly 7,000 of its plug-in hybrid off-road sport utility vehicles.

BEIJING BYD will recall 88,981 plug-in hybrids immediately over a potential battery-related safety hazard, China’s market regulator said in a notice on Nov 28, weeks after the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s largest recall to date.

The Qin PLUS DM-i models affected were produced between January 2021 and September 2023 and “may have limited power output due to problems with the consistency of their power battery packs during the production process”, the notice said.

In extreme cases, they may not be able to drive in pure electric mode, the market regulator said, adding that the recall was based on a defect investigation it had initiated.

In mid-October, BYD announced its largest recall yet of more than 115,000 Tang and Yuan Pro vehicles produced between 2015 and 2022 due to design defects and battery-related safety risks.

BYD’s October sales dropped 12 per cent from the same month a year earlier, after a 33 per cent drop in third-quarter profit.

In September 2024, BYD also recalled nearly 97,000 Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs due to a manufacturing fault involving a steering control unit that posed risks of fire. REUTERS

