China's broadcasting regulator to ban live streaming of video games without approval

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's broadcasting regulator said on Friday (April 15) it will ban the live streaming of unauthorised video games.

Online streaming platforms are strictly prohibited from broadcasting games that violate rules, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said in a notice on its website.

The NRTA said platforms of all kinds, from online films and variety shows to live streaming and short video services, must not live-stream games that are not specifically approved by the related authorities.

"For a period of time, issues such as disorders in online livestreaming and teenagers' addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society, and it is urgent to take effective measures," the NRTA said in the notice.