China's badminton superstar Lin Dan announces retirement

BEIJING (XINHUA, AFP) - China's two-time Olympic badminton champion announced his retirement in a social media post on Saturday (July 4), thanking his family and fans.

The announcement means that Lin, who took golds at the Beijing and London Games, will not be competing in the next Olympics in Tokyo.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Lin submitted a formal retirement application a few days ago.

Given Lin's personal preference and his current situation, the Chinese badminton national team accepted his retirement.