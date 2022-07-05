China's Anhui province reports 231 new Covid-19 cases

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's Anhui province reported 231 Covid-19 cases for Monday (July 4) as authorities race to quash any risk of infections spilling over into one of the nation's most economically significant regions.

The eastern province has now recorded more than 1,000 infections since late last week. Authorities locked down Si County and a neighbouring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to nearby Jiangsu province, the second biggest contributor to China's economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the solar sector.

Shanghai, which neighbours Jiangsu, reported eight local cases on Monday, though just one infection was found outside government quarantine. Zhao Dandan, a vice director at Shanghai's municipal health commission, cautioned in a briefing on Sunday that the city still faces risks of a rebound in Covid-19 cases. Beijing reported three new cases.