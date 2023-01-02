China's air incursions into Taiwan zone doubled in 2022

TAIPEI - China’s warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone nearly doubled in 2022, with a surge in fighter jet and bomber sorties as Beijing intensified threats towards the island democracy.

Relations have been icy for years under President Xi Jinping, China’s most assertive leader in a generation.

But 2022 saw a deeper deterioration, as Mr Xi’s military ramped up incursions and launched the largest war games in decades to protest against a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.

China sent 1,727 planes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in 2022, according to an AFP database based on daily updates released by Taipei’s defence ministry.

That compares with around 960 incursions in 2021 and 380 in 2020.

Fighter jet sorties more than doubled from 538 in 2021 to 1,241 while incursions by bombers, including the nuclear-capable H6, went from 60 to 101.

Last year also witnessed the first incursions by drones, with all 71 reported by Taiwan’s military coming after Mrs Pelosi’s visit.

Military analysts say China has used the incursions to probe Taiwan’s defences, exhaust its ageing air force and voice displeasure over Western support for Taipei, especially the United States.

“They want to show their determination, their will and to coerce the United States: don’t get too close to their red lines, don’t cross their red lines,” Lee Hsi-ming, Taiwan’s former chief of general staff, told AFP.

Strategic ambiguity?

The United States recognises China over Taiwan diplomatically, but remains Taipei’s most important ally.

It opposes any forced change to Taiwan’s status and is bound by an act of Congress to supply the island with the means to defend itself.

Support for Taiwan is a rare issue of bipartisan consensus in Washington and there has been growing alarm over whether China might resort to a military solution, a fear heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington has maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan, deliberately making no firm commitment on whether it would come to its defence.