China's agriculture ministry says 88 hogs die from African swine fever in Jiangsu

Employees sort cuts of fresh pork inside a Shuanghui factory in Zhengzhou, Henan, China.
Employees sort cuts of fresh pork inside a Shuanghui factory in Zhengzhou, Henan, China.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday (Aug 19) 88 hogs had died from African swine fever in the city of Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, as the highly-contagious disease continues to spread through the world's biggest pig herd.

A total of 615 hogs have been infected since Aug 15 with the swine fever in Lianyungang, which has banned the movement of hogs, related products and animals that are easily infected both into and outside the affected area, the ministry said.

It said the Lianyungang outbreak "has been put under effective control".

