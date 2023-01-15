China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

BEIJING - China’s economic growth for 2022 is expected to have been among its weakest in four decades after the twin crises of the pandemic and property woes, analysts said ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

Ten experts forecast an average 2.7 per cent year-on-year rise in gross domestic product (GDP) for the world’s second-largest economy, a sharp plunge from China’s 2021 growth of more than 8 per cent.

It could also be China’s slowest pace since a 1.6 contraction in 1976 – the year Mao Zedong died – and excluding 2020, after the Covid-19 virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

Beijing had set itself a growth target of around 5.5 per cent for 2022 but this was undermined by the government’s zero-Covid policy, which put the brakes on manufacturing activity and consumption.

Strict lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory mass testing prompted abrupt closures of manufacturing facilities and businesses in major hubs – like Zhengzhou, home of the world’s biggest iPhone factory – and sent reverberations across the global supply chain.

Beijing abruptly loosened pandemic restrictions in early December after three years of enforcing some of the harshest Covid measures in the world.

Growth is slowing

China is battling a surge in Covid-19 cases that has overwhelmed its hospitals and medical staff.

This is likely to reflect in 2022‘s fourth-quarter growth, which will also be announced on Tuesday alongside a series of other indicators such as retail, industrial production and employment.

“The fourth quarter is relatively difficult,” said economist Zhang Ming of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.

“No matter whether it’s by the metrics of consumption or investment, the growth is slowing.”

China’s exports took their biggest plunge since the start of the pandemic in December, contracting 9.9 per cent year-on-year, while consumption was in the red in November and investment has slowed.

“The three horse carriages of the Chinese economy are all facing a relatively evident downward pressure in the fourth quarter,” Dr Zhang said.

Rabobank analyst Teeuwe Mevissen echoed Dr Zhang, saying the final quarter will “almost certainly show a decline because of the fast spread of Covid-19” after the loosening of health restrictions in December.

“This will affect both demand and supply conditions for the worse,” he said.