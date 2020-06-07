China would make a coronavirus vaccine a 'global public good', push for fast-track entry arrangements with other countries

An illustration of a coronavirus vaccine.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday (June 7).

China would make a vaccine a "global public good" when it is ready, the minister, Mr Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.

At the same news conference, Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said China will continue pushing for "fast-track" border entry arrangements with other countries.

China has fulfilled its responsibility as a big country through shipments of goods to help counter the coronavirus epidemic to other countries, Mr Ma said.

 
 
 

