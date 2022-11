China will not waver in its 'dynamic-clearing' Covid-19 strategy, health commission says

SHENZHEN, China - China will not waver in preventing a rebound of Covid-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control Covid-19 despite the high transmissibility of Covid-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero Covid-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of the disease. REUTERS