China will not waver in its 'dynamic-clearing' Covid-19 strategy, health commission says

China has a zero Covid-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

SHENZHEN, China - China will not waver in preventing a rebound of Covid-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control Covid-19 despite the high transmissibility of Covid-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero Covid-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of the disease. REUTERS

