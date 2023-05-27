China will take concrete steps to find political solution to Ukraine crisis: Special envoy

BEIJING – China will make concrete efforts for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry quoted special envoy Li Hui as saying on Saturday.

Beijing has always adhered to an objective and fair position on Ukraine as well as promoted peace and talks, he was quoted as telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Mr Li, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, held meetings and talks with Mr Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenkon and Mikhail Galuzin.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Russia relations and a political settlement for the Ukrainian crisis. They agreed that President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia has further deepened political mutual trust, China’s foreign ministry said.

Mr Li said China will strengthen exchanges and dialogues with all parties, including Russia.

“China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhered to an objective and fair position, actively... promoted talks, decided its own position according to the merits of the matter itself, and always firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue,” he was quoted as saying.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination and exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Mr Li’s visit to the Russian capital came after trips to Ukraine and several European states, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping sought to step up diplomatic engagement to try to halt the fighting.

Mr Li met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week, according to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

Ukraine did not acknowledge that the talks took place, while listing a series of meetings between Mr Li and officials in Kyiv. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG