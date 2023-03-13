China will have to redouble efforts to hit its 2023 GDP target, says new Premier Li Qiang

BEIJING - Hitting this year’s economic growth target will not be easy, given the high base of China’s current vast economic output, said new Premier Li Qiang in his first remarks to the media on Monday.

The world’s second-largest economy, whose total output has exceeded 120 billion yuan (S$23.3 billion), has set a modest growth target of around 5 per cent, its lowest in three decades.

“To achieve around 5 per cent growth on such a high base is not an easy task, and it would require redoubled efforts,” said Mr Li on the closing day of the annual parliamentary meetings.

So far, China’s economy has performed well in the first months of this year, Mr Li noted.

China’s vast population size, sound financial system and institutional strengths are among the factors that it can bank on for growth, the premier said, even as he warned of pessimism in the global economy and “more international uncertainty” this year.

In 2022, economic growth came in at 3 per cent, falling short of the around 5.5 per cent target set by the government that year.

Analysts had said that China set a relatively low growth target for the year, given 2022’s lower base. Furthermore, the country had also recently abolished its zero-Covid policy that had been the main factor for 2022’s lacklustre economic performance, which would mean a sharp rebound in recovery this year, they added.

In its next phase of economic growth, China will continue to prioritise stability and focus on improving residents’ well-being in more practical aspects, he added.

“Honestly, most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time. What they care more about are the things that happen in their everyday life, like housing, employment, income, education, medical services and the environment,” he said.

China’s economy has been badly battered not only by its strict Covid-19 controls that were removed only in late 2022, but also its worsening relationship with the United States over a range of issues including tech war, trade tensions, Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Li’s comments come as China’s growth has been slowing in recent years, stabilising from the double-digit growth that it had become known for in its early days of opening up in the 1980s.

This year, the government is aiming to boost domestic demand as it guns for a solid economic recovery.

Mr Li’s predecessor Li Keqiang said at the opening ceremony of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s legislative assembly, on March 5 that encouraging spending will be the government’s top priority in 2023, up from fifth last year.

The annual parliamentary meetings - comprising the NPC and the top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference - close on Monday, signalling the end of China’s twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that started in October 2022 during the ruling party’s 20th Party Congress.

A new Cabinet led by President Xi Jinping - who has been elected to an unprecedented third term - and Mr Li Qiang was approved by the Parliament over the past week.