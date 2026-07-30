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China warns of retaliation if US sticks with robot ban

China said the US had ignored Beijing’s repeated representations and continued to intensify its restrictive measures.

BEIJING – China will “resolutely retaliate” and safeguard its interests if the US insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and power inverters, the Commerce Ministry said on July 30 .

The ministry urged the US to withdraw the measures and stop its “erroneous actions” immediately, saying the measures discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the measures on July 28 , seeking to protect the US artificial intelligence build-out from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

China said the FCC had ignored Beijing’s repeated representations and continued to intensify its restrictive measures.

The ministry accused the US of generalising the concept of national security, calling it “market distortion and unilateral bullying behaviour” that ignores the interests of Chinese and American industries. REUTERS