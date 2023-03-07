Beijing warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if US does not hit the brakes in trying to ‘contain’ China

BEIJING - China on Tuesday said its relationship with the United States is at risk of derailing if Washington continues “on the wrong path”, adding that the latter is exploiting Taiwan, among other tactics, to suppress China’s rise.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the US has a “seriously distorted” view of China, which is causing the entire relationship to deviate from its normal course.

“If the US does not step on the brakes and continues to go down the wrong road, no amount of guardrails will be able to stop the derailment. The relationship will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation. Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?”

The remarks were Mr Qin’s strongest on US-China ties to date, and appear to take aim at the US administration’s characterisation of how it handles the relationship: that both sides will compete but guardrails are in place to prevent it from veering into conflict.

Mr Qin was speaking to about 200 journalists in his first press conference as foreign minister, on the sidelines of annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing.

A former ambassador to the US, Mr Qin became foreign minister on Dec 30.

Using a sports metaphor, he accused the US of unfair competition, likening the country to an athlete trying to trip a competitor.

The US had, for instance, announced new export curbs to cut off China’s access to high-tech US semiconductors.

“It’s not fair play but malicious competition,” he said, adding that getting the US-China relationship right is “not optional”.

Mr Qin also hit out at the US for being hypocritical on sovereignty and territorial integrity, supporting Ukraine during the Russian invasion but refusing to acknowledge that Taiwan is Chinese territory while continuing to supply weapons to the island.

Pulling out a copy of the Chinese Constitution, he quoted a paragraph that refers to Taiwan as a part of China. Beijing sees the self-ruling island as a renegade province that needs to be retaken, by force if necessary.

“If the US truly expects peace in the Taiwan Strait, then they should stop exploiting Taiwan to suppress China,” he said.

“Mishandling it will shake the very foundations of US-China relations.”

But he took a softer tone when talking about the American people, referencing those whom he met across the country when serving as ambassador.

“Whenever I think of them, I think that what determines China-US relations should be the common interests, shared responsibilities and friendship of the two peoples, rather than US domestic politics and hysterical neo-McCarthyism,” he said.