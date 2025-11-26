Straitstimes.com header logo

China warns it will ‘crush’ foreign efforts to interfere over Taiwan

The Taiwanese government rejects Beijing’s claim of sovereignty.

BEIJING – China warned on Nov 26 that it would “crush” any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan.

“We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Peng Qingen told a regular press conference, in a response to a question on the planned deployment.

“We will crush all foreign interference.”

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. The island’s government rejects Beijing’s claim of sovereignty and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

“Japan’s deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China’s Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creating regional tensions and provoking military confrontation,” the spokesperson said. REUTERS

