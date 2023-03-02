China warns ‘hedonistic’ bankers to toe the Communist Party line

BEIJING – Bankers in China are being told to rectify their mindsets, clean up their “hedonistic” lifestyles and stop copying Western ways.

The directives, part of a 3,500-word commentary last week from the country’s top anti-graft watchdog, is just the latest sign that President Xi Jinping’s campaign to tighten the Communist Party’s grip on the financial system has a long way to go.

As the National People’s Congress kicks off this weekend, Mr Xi is poised to further entrench control by reviving a powerful committee to coordinate economic and financial policy and installing close allies to oversee it all.

That comes on the heels of the sudden disappearance of one of China’s top investment bankers and follows the downfall of dozens of officials over the past 18 months in the most sweeping corruption crackdown on financial sector ever.

In its warning last week, China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said bankers should abandon pretensions of being the “financial elite”.

“All of these development speak to one thing: the Communist Party will govern everything, including economic and financial work,” said Mr Shen Meng, a director of Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. “Policy makers are placing the finance industry at the heart of the economy as a lubricant for its smooth development, and if the economy goes sour, the sector is mainly to blame.”

This is a critical moment for Mr Xi as he seeks to reign in risks in the $60 trillion financial sector (S$80.7 trillion) – imposing stricter controls on capital outflow, controlling debt levels and ruling out risky practices – while he tries to restore growth and manage the economic fallout of spiralling ties with the US.

Aiming criticism at the industry may well provide Mr Xi with convenient cover if that doesn’t go smoothly.

The National People’s Congress – where top leaders will assess the government’s past performance and outline policies for the year ahead – offers Mr Xi his first opportunity to shake up state institutions since he secured a precedent-breaking third term at the party’s twice-a-decade congress.

China’s top leaders have typically used the first parliament meeting after a congress to reorganise critical government organs. In 2018, Mr Xi carried out the most extensive overhaul in decades in a revamp that solidified his control over key functions.

‘Broker Butcher’

Authorities are considering reviving the long-disbanded Central Financial Work Commission to allow the ruling Communist Party to assert more control, according to people familiar with the matter.

The commission is set to be headed by Mr Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff, one of the people said. Mr He Lifeng, who is expected to become China’s new vice premier, is also being considered for the role of party secretary at the People’s Bank of China, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As part of changing of the guard, the nation’s securities regulator is poised to get a new chairman nicknamed “the broker butcher,” people familiar with the matter said earlier. Mr Wu Qing, a vice mayor of Shanghai, earned his reputation cracking down on wayward traders while at the regulator in the mid-2000s, shuttering 31 firms.

At the same time, the financial industry has been rocked by the disappearance of Mr Bao Fan – who oversaw some of the nation’s biggest tech deals over the past decade.

Mr Bao is cooperating in an unspecified probe by Chinese authorities according to China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., the investment bank he heads up. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the banker had been detained as part of a corruption probe.