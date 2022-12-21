China wants to work with Australia to promote development of bilateral relations, says Xi

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with his Australian counterpart to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the latest sign of warming ties between the two major trade partners.

State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday that Mr Xi had sent messages to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side,” Mr Xi said in a report from CCTV.

Mr Xi said China was willing to work with Australia to promote sustainable development of bilateral relations and that a stable and healthy diplomatic relationship is in the interest of both nations.

The election of the centre-left Labor government in Australia in May has set in motion a diplomatic reset with China, repairing ties which had grown strained under the previous prime minister, Mr Scott Morrison.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is in China for the first state visit by a top Australian diplomat since 2018 and is expected to meet with counterpart Wang Yi.

In April 2020, calls by Mr Morrison for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 angered the Chinese government. It later placed trade sanctions on a number of Australian exports, including wine, barley and meat.

Since Mr Morrison’s electoral loss, both sides have held several senior ministerial meetings, including talks between Mr Albanese and Mr Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in November.

In Twitter post on Wednesday, Mr Albanese said Australia wanted to have a “stable” relationship with China.

“We will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest,” the Australian leader said. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS