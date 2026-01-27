Straitstimes.com header logo

China vows ‘support’ for Cuba after US threats

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

US President Donald Trump has told Havana to “make a deal” or pay a price similar to Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has told Havana to “make a deal” or pay a price similar to Venezuela.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING - China promised on Jan 27 to provide Cuba with “support and assistance” in the face of repeated threats from the United States, which weeks ago

removed Havana’s ally in Venezuela Nicolas Maduro

.

Beijing and Havana are longtime socialist allies, and Chinese authorities have consistently opposed the economic blockade imposed on the island for decades by the United States.

Tensions have intensified in January as US President Donald Trump

warned that Cuba “is ready to fall”

.

Mr Trump has told Havana to “make a deal” or pay a price similar to Venezuela, whose former leader Maduro was captured in a US bombing raid on Jan 3 that killed dozens of people.

“China expresses its deep concern and opposition to the United States’ actions” on Cuba, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Jan 27 at a regular press conference.

“We urge the United States ... to stop undermining regional peace and stability,” said Mr Guo, also calling on Washington to “immediately lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba”.

“China will continue to provide Cuba with as much support and assistance as possible,” he said.

Politico reported last week that the Trump administration is considering a naval blockade to halt all imports of oil into Cuba.

The report cited a person familiar with the plan as saying: “Energy is the chokehold to kill the regime.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Jan 24 supervised military exercises, describing them as a deterrent against potential aggression from the United States. AFP

More on this topic
Cuba defends military drills as deterrent against US aggression
Delayed US relief for Cuba comes with a warning
See more on

China

Cuba

United States

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.