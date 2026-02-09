Straitstimes.com header logo

China vows ‘resolute response’ to any reckless acts after Japan election

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), arrives at the Prime Minister's office after her party's historic election win in Sunday's poll in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi led her party to a historic win in the Feb 8 election.

BEIJING Beijing warned Tokyo on Feb 9 that reckless actions would be met with a “resolute response”, a day after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is viewed as critical of China,

won a landslide election

.

China and Japan have been locked in a spat over

comments by Ms Takaichi

in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as part of its territory and has not ruled out force to annex it.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry urged Japan on Feb 9 to retract the comments and warned of consequences for any rash actions.

“If the far-right forces in Japan misjudge the situation and act recklessly, they will inevitably face resistance from the Japanese people and a resolute response from the international community,” spokesman Lin Jian said at a news conference.

“We once again urge the Japanese side to retract the erroneous remarks made by Takaichi regarding Taiwan and demonstrate basic sincerity in safeguarding the political foundation of China-Japan relations, through concrete actions,” he said.

In the wake of Ms Takaichi’s comments in November, China has

discouraged its nationals from travelling to Japan

, citing deteriorating public security and criminal acts against Chinese nationals in the country.

In the latest escalation of the row in December, Chinese military aircraft locked radar onto Japanese jets, prompting Tokyo to summon Beijing’s ambassador.

Beijing also reportedly choked off exports to Japan of rare earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

And in January, two popular pandas

departed Tokyo for China

, leaving Japan without any of the beloved bears for the first time in 50 years. AFP

