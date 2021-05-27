China vice-premier Liu He holds talks with US trade chief

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - China and the United States agreed that the development of bilateral trade is very important, China's commerce ministry said, adding that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that Vice-Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday (May 27), and described the talks as candid, pragmatic and constructive.

The two sides also consented to continue with maintaining communication.