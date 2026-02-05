Straitstimes.com header logo

Positive outlook aside, Xi-Trump call points to Taiwan, critical minerals as thorny issues

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in China in April.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Michelle Ng

and

Aw Cheng Wei

BEIJING/CHONGQING The phone call between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on Feb 4 has set a positive tone for Sino-US ties ahead of the leaders’ summit in April, but thorny issues on Taiwan and rare earths remain.

While Mr Xi spoke of advancing towards “win-win cooperation” and Mr Trump described the conversation as “all very positive”, the Chinese President also emphasised that Taiwan is the most important issue in China-US relations and China “will never allow Taiwan to be separated”, reiterating its stance on Taiwan being part of its territory.

