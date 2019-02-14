China, US start high-level trade talks in Beijing

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China and the United States began high-level trade talks in Beijing on Thursday (Feb 14), state news agency Xinhua said.

The talks are being led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and will end on Friday, Xinhua said in a brief report.

Mr Mnuchin said earlier on Thursday that he was "looking forward" to trade talks with China.

"Looking forward to discussions today," he told reporters as he left his hotel. He did not elaborate.

Pressure to seal an accord ahead of a March deadline lessened before the talks, as US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday in Washington that he was open to extending a trade truce, depending on progress in Beijing.

In December, Mr Trump put sharp tariff hikes on US$200 billion (S$271 billion) of Chinese imports on hold to allow time for negotiators to work out a resolution to the thorny spat.

The two countries have already slapped tariffs on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, which has weighed on their manufacturing sectors and shaken global financial markets.