China, US discussing face-to-face trade talks in September, says Chinese official

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China and the United States are discussing face-to-face trade talks that were scheduled to be held in the United States in September, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday (Aug 29).

Both sides "should create conditions" for progress in negotiations, Mr Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman, told reporters during a weekly briefing, adding that China was against escalating the trade war with the United States and was willing to resolve the issue calmly.

This story is developing.