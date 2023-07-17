China-US climate progress could hinge on new methane deal

BEIJING – This week’s visit by US climate envoy John Kerry to China after years of diplomatic disruptions could boost cooperation between the world’s two biggest carbon polluters on the key issue of methane emissions.

Mr Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving efforts by China and the United States towards curbing climate-warming emissions. Experts have said that any move to cooperate on methane – a greenhouse gas responsible for roughly 30 per cent of global warming – could provide a way forward.

“Methane is particularly important for our cooperation,” Mr Kerry told a congressional hearing on Thursday in Washington. “China agreed to have a methane action plan out of our prior talks in Glasgow (in 2021), and again in Sharm El-Sheikh (in November).”

During those COP27 climate talks in 2022 in Egypt, China’s top climate envoy, Mr Xie Zhenhua, made an unexpected appearance at a meeting of the Global Methane Partnership, an initiative led by the US and European Union aimed at slashing 2020-level methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of this decade.

Mr Xie said China had drafted a plan with concrete measures to curb methane emissions from energy, agriculture and waste. China has yet to make the plan public.

Sources in contact with Mr Kerry’s team said the US hopes China will unveil the plan before the next United Nations climate conference, COP28, to be held in December in Dubai.

“It’s the opening salvo to be able to sit down and have some more serious discussions about methane in China,” said Mr Jonathan Banks, global director for methane prevention at Clean Air Task Force, a global research and advocacy non-profit organisation.

China is aiming to bring carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a peak by 2030 and achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2060. But it has yet to set targets for methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases, and is still working out how to measure them accurately.

The administration of President Joe Biden aims to decarbonise the US economy by 2050. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act imposes fees on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry starting in 2024, and the administration has proposed a rule to crack down on the pollution, including a “super emitter” programme requiring operators to respond to reports from environmentalists and others of large methane leaks.

Mr Xie acknowledged last year that China’s ability to control methane remains “weak” as the country was first focusing on its monitoring efforts.

A report in April from the Beijing-based Innovative Green Development Programme think-tank suggested that China’s rising methane levels were putting its non-CO2 climate emissions on track to increase by 50 per cent from 2015 levels by mid-century. This would make carbon neutrality impossible as methane is a carbon-based gas, according to the report.

Reforms to China’s industrial and agriculture sectors, however, could lead to 30 per cent to 40 per cent in methane reductions from 2015 levels by the end of the decade, a study published in August by scientists at California’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggested.

“There may be a bit of reluctance to commit to anything without a better sense of what they’re emitting,” Mr Banks said. “But that in and of itself could be a commitment that they can make to improve the quality of data from the sector.”