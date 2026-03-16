Straitstimes.com header logo

China urges US to ‘immediately correct erroneous’ trade practices

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Washington’s trade investigations target 60 economies, including China, and will look into “failures to take action on forced labour” and whether these burden or restrict US commerce.

Washington’s trade investigations target 60 economies, including China, and will look into “failures to take action on forced labour”.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – Beijing on March 16 said it has “lodged representations” and urged Washington to “correct its erroneous ways” after the US launched new trade probes last week, with negotiators from both countries meeting in Paris.

Washington’s trade investigations target 60 economies, including China, and will look into “failures to take action on forced labour” and whether these burden or restrict US commerce.

Those investigations came a day after a separate set of US probes centred on excess industrial capacity – targeting 16 trading partners, including China – which Beijing’s Foreign Ministry criticised as “political manipulation”.

“We urge the US side to immediately correct its erroneous ways, meet China halfway... and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations,” Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The latest round of investigations “is extremely unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory”, it added, accusing Washington of “attempting to construct trade barriers”.

Trade officials from both countries met in Paris on March 15 for talks that Washington has said would last for two days.

China has “lodged representations” with the US over the newest forced labour trade probes, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

Human rights groups and United Nations experts have voiced alarm over allegations of forced labour affecting minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region, which Beijing has dismissed as “fabricated”.

The two sets of trade probes will likely take months, but could justify new tariffs after the US Supreme Court in February struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Washington has said Mr Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, although Beijing has yet to confirm those dates.

Mr Trump told the Financial Times in an interview that the summit could be postponed because of the war in the Middle East. AFP

More on this topic
US, China seek to wrap Paris talks on managed trade, agriculture deals for Xi-Trump summit
Trump warns NATO, presses China to help reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report
See more on

China

United States

Trade

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.