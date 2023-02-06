China urges US not to escalate situation, increase tension regarding ‘spy’ balloon

BEIJING – China on Monday urged the United States to not escalate tension or take further action to harm China’s interests in response to the shooting down of a Chinese unmanned airship that it said was civilian in nature and entered US airspace by accident.

“China firmly opposes and strongly protests against this,” China’s Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in remarks to the US embassy in China.

“The Chinese government is closely following the development of the situation.”

China on Sunday strongly condemned the military strike on the airship that it says was used for meteorological and other scientific purposes, and which it said had strayed into US airspace “completely accidentally” – claims that were flatly dismissed by US officials.

The balloon incident comes as the United States and China had sought to bolster communications and begin to mend ties that had been under severe strain in recent years over tensions on several fronts, including US efforts to block Chinese access to key cutting-edge technologies.

China has warned of “serious repercussions” and said it will use the necessary means to deal with “similar situations”, without elaborating, although some analysts said they expect any response to be finely calibrated to keep from making bilateral ties even worse.

Brokerage ING said in a Monday note that the incident could exacerbate the “tech war” and would have negative near-term impact on China’s yuan currency.

“Both sides will likely impose more export bans on technology in different industries. This is a new threat to supply chain disruption, although the risk of logistical disruption from Covid-19 restrictions has now disappeared,” it said. “This new risk is more of a long-term risk than an imminent one,” ING said.

China’s yuan fell to a low of 6.8077 per dollar in early Monday trading, touching the weakest level in nearly a month.

The US military said on Sunday it that was searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic saga that has further strained US-China relations. REUTERS