China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, during a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting in New York, US, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran who dominated every aspect of the country for more than three decades as it faced off with the West, was killed Saturday after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, according to President Donald Trump. Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong (centre) during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, US, on Feb 28

Bloomberg

  • China condemned US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue. Its UN envoy stated civilian protection is a "red line" (BBC).
  • US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28. China's embassy advised citizens in Israel to evacuate.
  • Following regional tensions, Cathay Group suspended all passenger and freighter flights in the Middle East, re-routing others to avoid affected areas.

Follow our live coverage here.

SHANGHAI - China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over

US-Israeli strikes against Iran

and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all sides to avoid escalation and to resume dialogue and negotiation.

In a statement on Feb 28, the ministry said Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

During an

emergency session of the United Nations Security Council

on Feb 28, China’s envoy Fu Cong said the country was deeply concerned by strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, expressing concern about reports of civilian casualties.

“At all times, the red line for protecting civilians in armed conflict must not be crossed, and the indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable,” the BBC quoted him as saying, calling on all parties to fulfil their obligations under international law and humanitarian law.

China is ready to work with the international community to unite efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible, he added.

On March 1, China’s embassy in Israel issued a notice advising Chinese citizens in Israel to evacuate to safer areas within the country as soon as possible or to leave for Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Feb 28, targeting its military capability. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, state media reported.

Separately, Hong Kong-based airline operator Cathay Group on Feb 28 suspended operations in the Middle East, citing regional tension following the strikes.

The suspension affects passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter services operating through Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Cathay, the parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, said in a statement.

It said it is re-routing flights that typically pass over the affected area. REUTERS

