China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong (centre) during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, US, on Feb 28

- China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over US-Israeli strikes against Iran and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all sides to avoid escalation and to resume dialogue and negotiation.

In a statement on Feb 28, the ministry said Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

During an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on Feb 28, China’s envoy Fu Cong said the country was deeply concerned by strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, expressing concern about reports of civilian casualties.

“At all times, the red line for protecting civilians in armed conflict must not be crossed, and the indiscriminate use of force is unacceptable,” the BBC quoted him as saying, calling on all parties to fulfil their obligations under international law and humanitarian law.

China is ready to work with the international community to unite efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible, he added.

On March 1, China’s embassy in Israel issued a notice advising Chinese citizens in Israel to evacuate to safer areas within the country as soon as possible or to leave for Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Feb 28, targeting its military capability. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, state media reported.

Separately, Hong Kong-based airline operator Cathay Group on Feb 28 suspended operations in the Middle East, citing regional tension following the strikes.

The suspension affects passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter services operating through Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Cathay, the parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, said in a statement.

It said it is re-routing flights that typically pass over the affected area. REUTERS