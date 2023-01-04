China urges 'final victory' over Covid-19 as global concern mounts over spread

BEIJING - Global health officials are trying to determine the facts of China’s Covid-19 outbreak and how to prevent a further spread as the government’s official newspaper on Wednesday rallied citizens for a “final victory” over the virus.

“China and the Chinese people will surely win the final victory against the epidemic,” the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily said in an editorial, rebutting criticism of its tough anti-virus regime that triggered historic protests late last year.

China axed its stringent anti-virus controls last month.

The move unleashed Covid-19 on a population of 1.4 billion people that has little natural immunity, having been shielded from the virus since it was first detected in Wuhan three years ago.

Funeral homes have reported a spike in demand for their services and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in China this year.

But officially, China has reported a small number of Covid-19 deaths since the policy U-turn.

It has also played down concerns about a disease that it was previously at pains to eradicate through mass lockdowns even as the rest of the world opened up.

As it now dismantles those restrictions, China has been particularly critical of decisions by some countries to impose a requirement for a Covid-19 test on its citizens.

Beijing says they are unreasonable and lack scientific basis.

Health officials from the 27-member European Union are due to meet on Wednesday on a coordinated response to deal with implications of increased travel from China.

Most European Union countries favour pre-departure Covid-19 testing for travellers from China, the European Commission said on Tuesday, following similar measures imposed by the United States, Britain, South Korea and others.

China has been largely shut off from the world since the pandemic began in late 2019.

It will now stop requiring inbound travellers to quarantine from Jan 8.

But the country will still demand that arriving passengers get tested before they begin their journeys.