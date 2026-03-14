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China urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to resolve tensions via talks, not force

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Thick black smoke is seen through a destroyed truck at the private airline Kam Air's fuel depot after a strike in what the Taliban said was a Pakistani air strike, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

The further use of force would only complicate the situation and intensify tensions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SHANGHAI - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in a phone call that disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, not force, the foreign ministry said in a statement published on March 13.

Mr Wang urged both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint, hold face-to-face talks as soon as possible, seek an immediate ceasefire and address differences through dialogue, according to the statement.

The further use of force would only complicate the situation and intensify tensions, Mr Wang said.

The ministry's statement came after Pakistan on March 13 bombed the fuel depot of private airline Kam Air near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, stepping up the neighbours' worst conflict in years, despite China's efforts to mediate.

Mr Wang and Mr Muttaqi also exchanged views on the situation in Iran, the statement said.

Mr Wang told Mr Muttaqi, according to the statement, that Beijing is willing to work with the international community, including Afghanistan, to bring peace to Iran. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.