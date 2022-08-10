China urged not to 'slack' on Covid-19 amid more lockdowns

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese officials must avoid becoming "slack" and "war weary" when it comes to fighting Covid-19, according to a top Communist Party newspaper, as more tourist destinations - including the capital of the contentious Xinjiang region - impose restrictions aimed at stamping out cases.

The state-run Economic Daily made the call in a front-page commentary on Wednesday (Aug 10), noting that unlike Western countries, China's approach to quelling the virus seeks to prevent deaths and protect people's health.

The article, which acknowledged pandemic controls were having an impact on people's lives, follows a meeting of the Politburo last month, where the strict Covid Zero policy was reinforced by China's top leaders.

China continues to roll out its playbook of movement restrictions, mass testing and surveillance as it seeks to halt a raft of outbreaks flaring in traditional tourist hotspots across the country.

Urumqi - the capital city of Xinjiang and a popular destination for Chinese travellers for its proximity to the famed Silk Road - locked down six of its eight major areas for five days, with taxi and public transport services suspended in those areas. The region reported 146 Covid-19 cases for Monday.

A local official said some of the new infections were thought to have been brought in by tourists from elsewhere in China, according to Radio Free Asia.

Authorities have also locked down other tourist hot spots in China, which had been seeing strong demand for domestic travel given Covid Zero rules have left the international border effectively closed.

Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, rolled out a mass testing drive on Monday after locking down parts of the city, including the famed Potala Palace, the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lamas.

Bars, karaoke clubs and other public gathering places have also been shuttered.

China's largest outbreak right now is in Hainan, a tropical island in the south known for its beaches and duty-free shopping. Sanya, a popular tourist spot on Hainan's southern tip, recorded 410 new virus cases on Tuesday.

Some travellers stranded in the city since flights were cancelled and restrictions imposed last week were able to leave on Tuesday, with more departures expected.

Those still there are subject to frequent mass testing and curbs on their movements, with a negative PCR test result required to go to the beach.