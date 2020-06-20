China unveils security law for Hong Kong, city's freedoms in doubt

BEIJING/HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Beijing announced details of a draft of new national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday (June 19), paving the way for the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing said the draft included a new national security office for Hong Kong to collect intelligence and handle crimes against national security, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China says the law is aimed at tackling separatist activity, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, but critics fear it will crush wide-ranging freedoms that are seen as key to Hong Kong's status as a global financial centre.

The South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day that the Chinese government had decided to hold back the full draft of the legislation as more changes were expected in the next week or two. The report cited a source it did not identify.

It was agreed at a National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting that concluded yesterday that the new legislation would aim to strike a balance with Hong Kong’s common law and human rights conventions, according to the SCMP report.

The proposed law will authorise Hong Kong’s administration to deal with “the bulk of enforcement duties and prosecutions” and allow the central government to step in “under certain extreme conditions”, the report said.

The chief executive of Hong Kong will choose a judge from different levels of the judiciary for handling national security cases, according to online news website HK01, without saying how it got the information. The draft of the legislation does not include a clause prohibiting judges with foreign nationalities from handling national security cases, the HK01 report said.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress started deliberations on Thursday on national security legislation for Hong Kong, leading foreign governments and bodies to warn that the law may erode the financial centre’s unique freedoms.

China’s legislative body on Saturday said it strongly condemns and opposes the European Parliament’s resolution on the legislation, saying it interfered in China’s internal affairs. The European Parliament urged governments in Europe to consider taking China to the International Court of Justice over the proposed law.

The Standing Committee meeting was attended by 160 members, according to Xinhua.