China unveils new online gaming curbs, sending tech stocks tumbling

SHANGHAI – China announced on Dec 22 another set of planned curbs on the amount of time and money that people can spend gaming online, triggering a share market sell-off in some of the nation’s biggest tech giants worth billions of dollars.

The draft restrictions, published online by the government regulator, say they are aimed at limiting in-game purchases and preventing obsessive gaming behaviour.

They also reiterate a ban on “forbidden online game content… that endangers national unity” and “endangers national security or harms national reputation and interests”.

The news sent shares in tech giants tumbling and wiped tens of billions of dollars off their value, with industry leader Tencent tanking more than 12 per cent in Hong Kong by the close.

Beijing first moved against the gaming sector in 2021 as part of a sprawling crackdown on Big Tech, including a strict cap on the amount of time children could spend playing online.

An end to a freeze in gaming licences raised hopes that the focus on the industry has subsided.

The country’s top gaming industry body announced in 2022 that China has “solved” the issue of youth video game addiction.

But the draft regulations announced on Dec 22 would introduce limits on recharging in-game wallets and abolish features meant to increase gameplay time such as rewards for daily log-ins.

Pop-ups warning users of “irrational” playing behaviour would also have to be introduced.

“The clear signal does indeed seem to be that the wide-ranging tech crackdown is still ongoing, and may even be becoming more aggressive,” Mr Michael Brown, a market analyst at broker Pepperstone, said.

Since 2021, children under 18 years old have only been allowed to play online between 8pm and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the school term.

Gamers are required to use their identity cards when registering to play online to ensure minors do not lie about their age.

And companies are also prohibited from offering gaming services to young people outside government-mandated hours.