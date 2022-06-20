China unveils list of priority areas for its Global Development Initiative in power tussle with US

Green development, public health and the digital economy are among areas that China wants to work on with other countries. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Correspondent
Updated
Published
46 min ago
BEIJING - China on Monday (June 20) spelt out its priorities for its closely watched Global Development Initiative (GDI), which is the major power's latest pitch for international engagement as it wrestles with the United States for leadership.

Green development, public health and the digital economy are among areas that China wants to work on with other countries to help them achieve the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030 under the GDI, said a report released by a government think-tank.

