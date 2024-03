BEIJING – China has continued building dams in its half of the Mekong River despite the negative impact such hydropower projects have had downstream on farmland, fisheries and other biodiversity which provide livelihoods to people in South-east Asian countries.

Satellite images showed that China has quietly begun to operate the 12th dam on the Lancang – as the Mekong River is called in China – since February, five years after construction started on the 20 billion yuan (S$3.8 billion) project.