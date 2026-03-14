Straitstimes.com header logo

China travellers make record number of trips in spring holidays

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People arrive from their hometown after the spring festival holidays at the Beijing station in Beijing on Feb 24, 2026.

In the 40-day period from Feb 2 to March 13, inter-regional China passenger trips totalled 9.41 billion.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

Chinese travellers took a record number of domestic trips during the Spring Festival travel season, Xinhua news agency reported on March 14.

In the 40-day period from Feb 2 to March 13, inter-regional China passenger trips totalled 9.41 billion, up 4.3 per cent from 2025, Xinhua reported, citing the Ministry of Transport. 

The high-volume passenger flows play into Beijing’s efforts to shift the economy towards consumption‑led growth. Policymakers have made the expansion of domestic demand a top priority for 2026.

The authorities have pledged measures to boost household spending and confidence as China’s economy shifts away from reliance on exports and investment amid a more uncertain global backdrop. BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
China’s Spring Festival travel and spending hit record highs, but it’s not all rosy
China’s Chinese New Year travel rush is world’s biggest annual migration
See more on

China

Chinese New Year

China economy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.