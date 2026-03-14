China travellers make record number of trips in spring holidays

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In the 40-day period from Feb 2 to March 13, inter-regional China passenger trips totalled 9.41 billion.

Chinese travellers took a record number of domestic trips during the Spring Festival travel season, Xinhua news agency reported on March 14 .

In the 40-day period from Feb 2 to March 13, inter-regional China passenger trips totalled 9.41 billion, up 4.3 per cent from 2025 , Xinhua reported, citing the Ministry of Transport.

The high-volume passenger flows play into Beijing’s efforts to shift the economy towards consumption‑led growth. Policymakers have made the expansion of domestic demand a top priority for 2026.

The authorities have pledged measures to boost household spending and confidence as China’s economy shifts away from reliance on exports and investment amid a more uncertain global backdrop. BLOOMBERG