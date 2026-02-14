China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Supreme People's Court said on-board assisted driving systems cannot replace drivers as the main primary driving subject.

BEIJING – China’s top court has issued a ruling confirming that humans in cars with assisted driving technology are responsible for their vehicle, setting a nationwide benchmark as Beijing positions itself as a standard-setter in the auto market.

In its ruling, the court referred to a case in which a man relied on the technology while drunk and asleep in the vehicle.

Chinese tech companies and carmakers have poured billions of dollars into autonomous driving technology in the race to outperform one another, as well as rivals in the US and Europe.

However, Beijing has moved to tighten safety rules after a high-profile crash in March 2025 .

Drivers are still responsible for ensuring road safety after activating assisted driving functions, China’s top court said in a “guiding case” issued on Feb 13 .

The reference case is a September ruling in southern Zhejiang province, in which a driver surnamed Wang was jailed and fined for fully relying on the assisted driving system while drunk.

Wang installed a device to mimic hand grip on the steering wheel, set the car to drive, then fell asleep in the passenger seat, the court said.

Police found Wang after the car stopped in the middle of a road.

“The on-board assisted driving system cannot replace the driver as the primary driving subject,” the Supreme People’s Court said in the ruling on Feb 13 .

The driver “is still the one who actually performs the driving tasks and bears the responsibility to ensure driving safety”, it added.

While most such systems currently used on the road specify that the driver is ultimately in control of the car, the court’s ruling now makes that a legal standard nationwide.

Lower courts are to reference the judgment when deciding on similar cases.

Beijing had already warned leading automakers that safety rules would be more tightly enforced after a crash that killed three college students in March 2025 raised concerns over the advertising of cars as being capable of autonomous driving.

The guidance on Feb 13 comes after China announced it will ban hidden door handles on cars , a minimalist design popularised by Tesla, from 2027 – also over safety concerns.

Folding into the body of the car, such door handles help reduce drag while in motion but are prone to losing operability in the event of a crash.