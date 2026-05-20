China to work with US on slashing tariffs

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A trade council has been set up following the summit between the leaders of both countries last week.

BEIJING – Beijing will work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, the commerce ministry said on May 20, days after US President Donald Trump visited China.

The world’s two top economies spent much of 2025 embroiled in an escalating trade war, until Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a one-year truce when they met in South Korea in October.

As a result of their summit last week, a trade council has been set up, under the auspices of which “both sides agreed in principle to discuss a framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions on products of equivalent scale”, the ministry said in a statement.

The intended tariff cuts will affect goods worth “US$30 billion (S$38.4 billion) or more on each side”, the online statement, attributed to an unnamed commerce ministry official, said.

China hopes “the US side will honour its commitment” made during the recent round of negotiations, it added, calling for an extension to the trade truce agreements reached in 2025.

However, the potential tariff cuts are “not significant enough to change the market’s GDP forecast”, said Mr Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management in a note.

“Nonetheless this is a positive step in the right direction,” he added. “As long as the two countries are talking to stabilise the bilateral relations, it is good news for global investors.”

The commerce ministry also said China would restore registrations for some US beef exporters, following their lapse in 2025 during the height of tensions with Washington.

Confirming another outcome of the Xi-Trump summit, the ministry said China would purchase 200 aircraft from US aerospace giant Boeing, though it did not specify which model or models.

US media had reported for several months that Beijing was poised to make a major order from Boeing that would include 500 single-aisle 737 MAXs and about 100 larger 787 Dreamliners and 777s.

On the supply of rare earths – the critical field dominated by China and the target of biting export restrictions implemented in 2025 – the statement was scant in detail.

“Both sides will work together to study and resolve each other’s legitimate and lawful concerns,” it said. AFP