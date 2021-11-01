China to strengthen push to reduce food waste

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China will strengthen efforts to reduce the amount of grain lost at harvest and food wasted in kitchens across the country, the government said on Monday (Nov 1), as part of a broad action plan to further boost food security.

China launched a major campaign against food wastage last year, spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping amid growing worries about food security during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While efforts so far have achieved tangible results, more can be done to build a “high-quality, more efficient and more sustainable national food security system”, the government said in a plan published on its website.

The catering sector as well as schools and government departments should continue to manage food portions and avoid wasteful behaviour, the government said, adding that it will deepen its publicity efforts to shape public opinion on the topic and also improve its data on the issue, including setting up a waste evaluation index system.

The plan said diners should not order more than they need and encourages consumers to report restaurants for wasting food. It also advocates buffets for official receptions rather than banquets, while banning companies from hosting lavish feasts “in the name of meetings and trainings”.

Under the plan, catering services have to remind customers to order the right amount of food and to provide the option of smaller servings. Households are urged to purchase food on demand and to make full use of ingredients.

By tackling discarded leftovers, China could also reduce its dependence on imports and its vulnerability to disruptions.

The effort comes as Chinese purchases of farm products from corn to wheat to beef have continued to grow year-on-year to record levels.

China is also facing soaring prices of some food items, such as vegetables, which threatens to become a broader inflation problem. The rally has caught the attention of regulators, with the agriculture ministry pledging last month to crack down on vegetable hoarding and to ensure stable supply. Egg and pork prices have risen as well.

For agriculture, the plan called for higher seed standards to promote multi-resistance crop varieties, new technology for precision planting of wheat and intelligent and efficient harvesters.

It also said Beijing will start to offer subsidies for grain drying equipment to reduce post-harvest losses.

The transport and processing sectors have also been included in the plan, while the animal feed sector is encouraged to use more corn and soymeal substitutes and reduce protein levels, in line with an initiative released this year.