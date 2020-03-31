China to start reporting on asymptomatic coronavirus cases from April 1

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will start reporting on asymptomatic coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in the mainland from Wednesday (April 1), an official from the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a daily press conference in Hubei, Chang Jile also said all asymptomatic virus cases would be centrally quarantined for 14 days.

The existence of a substantial but unknown number of coronavirus carriers displaying no symptoms has raised concerns among the Chinese public that people could still be spreading the virus without knowing they are sick.

