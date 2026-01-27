China to seek deeper cooperation with Britain, Chinese ministries say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

British PM Keir Starmer is expected to visit China from Jan 28 to 31.

– China is ready to enhance mutual trust with Britain and deepen practical cooperation with the Group of Seven nation, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the world’s second-largest economy this week, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Jan 27 .

During Mr Starmer’s visit from Jan 28 to 31 , he will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and China’s top legislator, Mr Zhao Leji, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun at a regular news conference.

Mr Starmer will lead a delegation of more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare and manufacturing, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a separate statement released on Jan 27 .

Trade and investment documents are expected to be signed during the British Prime Minister’s visit, it said.

The Commerce Ministry said it is willing to “strengthen communication on trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between enterprises of both sides”. REUTERS