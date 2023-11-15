China to release youth employment data in a timely manner: Stats bureau

BEIJING - China will release data on youth employment in a timely manner, Ms Liu Aihua, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Wednesday.

Ms Liu’s comments came after China had suspended publishing its youth jobless data after the reading hit a record high of 21.3 per cent in June.

China’s employment situation is generally stable and employment for college graduates will continue to improve, the spokesperson said.

Consumption recovery is estimated to continue due to policy support, she said, adding that recent data had laid a good foundation for achieving the annual growth target.

China set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 per cent for 2023.

Still, there will be “twists and turns” in the economic recovery, Ms Liu told reporters.

China’s property market is in adjustment and transformation, Ms Liu said. REUTERS