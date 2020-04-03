China to mourn coronavirus victims on April 4

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China will hold a national mourning on Saturday (April 4) for citizens who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak and patients who died of the Covid-19 disease, according to the State Council.

During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country.

At 10am on Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn for the deceased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself