China to match US tariffs on US$16b of imports from Aug 23

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China said it will begin imposing 25 per cent duties on an additional US$16 billion (S$21.8 billion) of American goods immediately after US levies take effect, making good on its pledge to retaliate in kind.

Customs will begin collecting the duties on the products from 12.01am on Aug 23, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website on Wednesday (Aug 8).

The United States announced earlier this week that its own tariffs on US$16 billion of Chinese goods would start that day.

The Chinese list covers coal, oil, chemicals and some medical equipment.

The US levied 25 per cent duties on US$34 billion in Chinese goods on July 6, prompting swift in-kind retaliation from Beijing.

That total could soon increase. The US Trade Representative's Office is reviewing tariffs on a further US$200 billion in Chinese imports and those duties could start once a comment period ends on Sept 6.

In response, China has threatened up to 25 per cent tariffs on US$60 billion in American imports.

While trade tensions are ratcheting up, China's trade surplus with the US stood at US$28.1 billion in July, close to the record-high in June, data released on Wednesday showed.