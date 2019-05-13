China to impose tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China plans to impose tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82 billion) worth of US goods, the finance ministry said on Monday (May 13), after the United States escalated a bitter trade war with a tariff hike on US$200 billion of Chinese products.

China will impose tariffs on a total of 5,140 US products from June 1, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese government said it will never surrender to external pressure, despite Washington's move on Friday to hike tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods. That US tariff hike on Friday came after US President Donald Trump said Beijing “broke the deal” to resolve their trade dispute by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

“We have said many times that adding tariffs won’t resolve any problem. China will never surrender to external pressure. We have the confidence and the ability to protect our lawful and legitimate rights,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.

State media also kept up a steady drum beat of strongly-worded commentary on Monday, reiterating that China’s door to talks was always open, but vowing to defend the country’s interests and dignity.

“At no time will China forfeit the country’s respect, and no one should expect China to swallow bitter fruit that harms its core interests,” China’s top newspaper, the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, said in a commentary.

China's retaliation came about an hour after Trump warned China on Monday not to intensify the trade dispute and urged their leaders to continue working to reach a deal. “China should not retaliate-will only get worse,” he said on Twitter.

Related Story What happens if US-China trade talks fall apart

Related Story Why and where the US and China have trouble agreeing on trade

“I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump had on Friday ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China, a move that would affect about an additional US$300 billion worth of goods.

Ahead of talks last week, China wanted to delete commitments from a draft agreement that Chinese laws would be changed to enact new policies on issues from intellectual property protection to forced technology transfers. That move dealt negotiations to resolve the trade dispute a major setback.

Trump has since defended the tariff hike and said he was in “absolutely no rush” to finalise a deal.