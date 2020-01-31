China to bring home overseas citizens from virus-hit province: Foreign ministry official

BEIJING (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - The Chinese government has decided to send charter planes to bring citizens from virus-hit Hubei province who are overseas back "as soon as possible", the foreign ministry said on Friday (Jan 31).

This is in view of "practical difficulties that Hubei citizens, especially those from Wuhan, have faced overseas", said ministry of foreign affairs spokesman Hua Chunying.

China's official Xinhua News Agency also confirmed the comments in a separate report.

As a deadly virus spreads beyond China, governments, businesses and educational institutions are struggling to find the right response.

Though the vast majority of infections and deaths involve people from Wuhan or nearby cities, or those who have been in contact with them, people of Asian appearance around the world say they have been subjected to increased wariness since the disease began spreading. In some cases, baser emotions have come to the fore.