China to ban food imports from Japan, citing safety reasons

BEIJING – China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese Customs said on Friday, citing Japan’s move to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea.

China, the biggest buyer of Japan’s seafood exports, said it would also strictly review documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, Customs said in a statement.

China Customs said it would continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan in banning food from 10 prefectures.

The move was to prevent the export of radioactive contaminated Japanese food to China and protect the food safety of Chinese consumers’ imports, China said.

South Korea, where consumers have been snapping up sea salt and other items ahead of the water’s release, had said earlier it would also step up monitoring of ocean and marine products from Japan. But it has not threatened a similar ban.

For weeks, China had publicly voiced strong opposition to Japan’s move to discharge treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, this week gave Japan the green light to begin discharging more than a million metric tonnes of water used to cool the plant’s fuel rods after it was wrecked by a 2011 tsunami.

China Customs said the report did not fully reflect the views of all the experts involved in the assessment process, and the conclusions were not unanimously endorsed by the experts.

Japan says the water has been filtered to remove most radioactive elements except tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water. The treated water will be diluted to well below internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific. REUTERS