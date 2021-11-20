China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public 'soon': Global Times editor

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state media journalist, said on Saturday (Nov 20).

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Mr Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Ms Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored Internet.

"In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon," Mr Hu wrote on Twitter.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Mr Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media, purportedly showing Ms Peng at home, depicted her "current state".

The Twitter account @shen–shiwei, labelled “Chinese state-affiliated media” by the social network, posted four undated images of her late Friday.

In a tweet, @shen–shiwei said the pictures, which could not be independently verified by Reuters or AFP, were shared on Ms Peng’s WeChat Moments, a function often restricted to friends, to wish her followers a “good weekend”.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”.

One photo shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms, with stuffed animals, a trophy, a Chinese flag and certificates visible in the background.

Another shot shows a selfie of Ms Peng with a toy from the children’s animation Kung Fu Panda, with an image of Winnie the Pooh in the background.

The children’s character is often censored online in China as critics say Chinese leader Xi Jinping resembles the cartoon.

Twitter is blocked in China and only people with a VPN-type workaround can access it. However, many Chinese diplomats and official state media have accounts to defend China’s point of view.

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities.

The United States and United Nations on Friday demanded proof of Ms Peng's whereabouts and well-being.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration wanted China to "provide independent, verifiable proof" of Ms Peng's whereabouts and expressed "deep concern" about the former world top-ranked doubles player.

The UN insisted on a fully transparent investigation into the claims made by Ms Peng.