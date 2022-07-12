China tells local governments to drop Covid-19 tests on some goods

China's intensive scrutiny and testing of imported produce has added significant cost and disrupted trade. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
18 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's health authority said on Tuesday (July 12) that local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for the coronavirus, in a move aimed at reducing the cost of its strict Covid-19 prevention measures.

China began testing the packaging of chilled and frozen food imports for the virus in June 2020, after a cluster of infections among workers at a wholesale food market in Beijing.

Six months later, Beijing also advised testing on ambient products, even as scientists said the risk of coronavirus infection through contact with contaminated surfaces was low.

Local governments no longer need to test ambient foods or other goods for the virus, said the National Health Commission (NHC) on its website, but it was not clear if the products would still be subject to checks at customs.

Chilled and frozen foods will continue to be tested, however, but exporters will not face import suspensions when their goods test positive at customs checks, added the NHC.

The steps come amid growing efforts to support China's flagging economy.

China has linked previous Covid-19 outbreaks among dock workers with the detection of the virus on frozen food.

But its intensive scrutiny and testing and disinfection of imported produce has added significant cost and disrupted trade.

The virus has been detected on hundreds of chilled and frozen food shipments since 2020, with major suppliers of meat, seafood and other products suspended for weeks.

Some local governments have gone beyond national rules, with the city of Lhasa, capital of Tibet, banning imported frozen foods outright in an effort to reduce risk of the virus.

More On This Topic
China locks down a city for three days on one Covid-19 case; others in partial lockdown
Anger in Shanghai as Covid-19 return spurs fear of new lockdown
Related Stories
Should you take a Covid-19 booster jab even after getting infected?
Covid-19 spike in S'pore: Will the rules change? Are the Omicron subvariants dominant here?
Vaccinations more than halved potential global Covid-19 death toll: Lancet study
What to know about Covid-19 vaccines for young children
How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates
Getting people vaccinated: Are we ready for the next pandemic?
The costs of China's zero-Covid-19 policy
Surviving loss of a loved one to Covid-19
What is long Covid? Patients share their struggles with symptoms some think are made up
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top