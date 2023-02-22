China tells Japan it is troubled by Tokyo’s military build up

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighters and US Air Force F-16 fighters flying during a joint exercise on Feb 19. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

TOKYO – A senior Chinese diplomat has told his Japanese counterpart that Beijing is very troubled by Tokyo’s military build up and criticised it for adopting a “Cold War mentality” in their first formal security talks in four years.

“To be honest, we have concerns over Japan’s release of its new defence and security documents,” Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said on Wednesday at the start of the meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada.

The security talks aimed at easing tensions between the East Asian neighbours come as Tokyo worries, in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, that Beijing will resort to military action to take control of Taiwan, and in doing so embroil Japan.

Japan hosts the biggest overseas concentration of American forces outside the United States. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China’s balloons give Japan and Taiwan a reason to share intelligence, says lawmaker
US stages joint air exercises with Asian allies after North Korea’s missile launch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top