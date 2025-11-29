Straitstimes.com header logo

China tells banks, insurers to fully provide financial help to victims of Hong Kong fire

A missing person’s poster is placed at a makeshift memorial for victims of the deadly fire that gutted the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, on Nov 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING China has told banks and insurers to fully provide financial support services after a deadly fire in Hong Kong caused significant casualties and property damage, the nation’s financial regulator said on Nov 29.

Insurance companies should handle claims and other procedures for disaster affected customers in a timely manner and assist disaster affected residents in restoring production and life, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said in a statement.

State-owned Taiping Insurance Group, which has coverage exposure of the apartment complex where the fire took place, should guide relevant subsidiaries to play the leading role of insurance and reinsurance services, it said. REUTERS

